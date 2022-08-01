Mountfield: Man dies and two injured in two-vehicle crash
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Mountfield, County Tyrone.
The collision involved two cars on the Barony Road area of the village at about 23:15 on Sunday evening, police have said.
A male passenger in the car and a female driver of the other vehicle were also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.