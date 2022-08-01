David Trimble funeral in pictures

David Trimble funeral in picturesPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, PACEMAKER Image caption, Lord Trimble. former NI first minister and Ulster Unionist Party leader, died a week ago, aged 77Image source, PACEMAKERImage caption, David Trimble's coffin carried in to Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in LisburnImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, The funeral service was attended by family and friends as well as UK and Irish politiciansImage source, JOHANNA GERONImage caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie were in attendance at the funeralImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin was among the political dignitaries who paid their respectsImage source, JOHANNA GERONImage caption, Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said David Trimble was courageous and stood by what he believed inImage source, PACEMAKER Image caption, DUP Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (left) spoke with Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug BeattieImage source, PACEMAKER Image caption, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill was also at the serviceImage source, PACEMAKER Image caption, Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was there tooImage source, JOHANNA GERONImage caption, Local people gathered outside the churchImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, David Trimble's eldest son, Richard, gave a reading at the funeral accompanied by his sister, VictoriaImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, The Reverend Dr Charles McMullen reflected on Lord Trimble's life and said "the reward for all of us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland".Image source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, Lord Trimble's biographer Lord Godson give a eulogy calling him "the most substantial figure thrown up by unionism" since Northern Ireland was foundedImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, President of Ireland Michael D Higgins (left) Boris Johnson and Micheál MartinImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, David Trimble's wife Daphne was accompanied by her childrenImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, Bertie Ahern spoke to David Trimble's wife Lady TrimbleImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, Taoiseach Micheál Martin (left) pictured speaking to Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns after the serviceImage source, Liam McBurneyImage caption, Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beatie (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Trimble family after the serviceImage source, ReutersImage caption, Mourners stood outside the church as the service came to a closeMore on this storyTrimble had 'considerable strength of character'23 minutes agoMourners told history will be kind to David Trimble5 hours ago