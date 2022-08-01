David Trimble funeral in pictures

David TrimblePACEMAKER
Lord Trimble. former NI first minister and Ulster Unionist Party leader, died a week ago, aged 77
TrimblePACEMAKER
David Trimble's coffin carried in to Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn
Liam McBurney
The funeral service was attended by family and friends as well as UK and Irish politicians
JOHANNA GERON
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie were in attendance at the funeral
Liam McBurney
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin was among the political dignitaries who paid their respects
JOHANNA GERON
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said David Trimble was courageous and stood by what he believed in
PACEMAKER
DUP Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (left) spoke with Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie
PACEMAKER
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill was also at the service
PACEMAKER
Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was there too
JOHANNA GERON
Local people gathered outside the church
Liam McBurney
David Trimble's eldest son, Richard, gave a reading at the funeral accompanied by his sister, Victoria
Liam McBurney
The Reverend Dr Charles McMullen reflected on Lord Trimble's life and said "the reward for all of us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland".
Liam McBurney
Lord Trimble's biographer Lord Godson give a eulogy calling him "the most substantial figure thrown up by unionism" since Northern Ireland was founded
Liam McBurney
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins (left) Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin
Liam McBurney
David Trimble's wife Daphne was accompanied by her children
Liam McBurney
Bertie Ahern spoke to David Trimble's wife Lady Trimble
Liam McBurney
Taoiseach Micheál Martin (left) pictured speaking to Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns after the service
Liam McBurney
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beatie (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Trimble family after the service
Reuters
Mourners stood outside the church as the service came to a close

More on this story