Victor Hamilton: 33-year-old man appears in court charged with murder
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week.
The 63-year-old's body was found at the front of a house in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel shortly before 08:00 on Wednesday 27 July.
Mario Menezes, 33, of Portmore Street in Portadown, appeared by videolink before Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena.
A detective sergeant said he could connect the accused to the case.
There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody until August 25.
On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, of Springfield Crescent in Belfast, who has also been charged with Mr Hamilton's murder was remanded in custody.
He is to reappear in court next Monday for a bail application.
Mr Hamilton's family said he had only recently moved to the area from Carrickfergus.
A 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.