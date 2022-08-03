Stormont assembly recall in third bid to elect Speaker
A further attempt will be made later to elect a new Speaker at Stormont and allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to function fully again.
Assembly members are due to meet at noon following a recall petition, spearheaded by the SDLP, which wants a debate on the cost of living crisis.
It is likely to fail as the DUP refuses to nominate a Speaker over issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The DUP said the recall was a "publicity stunt".
The Stormont institutions have been in flux since February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew from the first minister role in protest over the part of the 2019 Brexit deal known as the protocol.
Since then there has been an assembly election and two recall petitions.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods, preventing a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
But it means checks on some items which come into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK, creating a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland are opposed to the protocol, saying it undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK.
An assembly Speaker can only be elected with support from a majority of unionist and nationalist members.
Without a Speaker in place, there can be no nomination of first and deputy first ministers, meaning the assembly cannot function.
The recall was originally due to take place last Tuesday but was postponed following the death of Lord Trimble.
In a message to party colleagues, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson branded the recall a "publicity stunt".
"The sitting hasn't been called because there is a realistic prospect of electing a Speaker," he said.
"It's been called because some parties prefer grandstanding in the assembly chamber to engaging with unionists and resolving the problems which are holding up the full restoration of the assembly and executive."
'Political paralysis likely to continue'
Analysis by Mark Simpson, BBC correspondent
It is 90 days since the new 90-member Northern Ireland Assembly was elected, but it is still in limbo.
Until the identity of the next prime minister is known in early September, the political paralysis is likely to continue.
The DUP will want to know how the next occupant of 10 Downing Street intends to deal with the problems over the protocol before confirming its next move.
In the meantime, other parties will be watching and waiting, as the list of issues facing Stormont piles higher.
The DUP knows this, and say it understands.
But for now, its priority is the protocol.
The DUP has previously said it wants to see "clear progress" on the government's controversial protocol bill in Parliament first, before it would consider supporting the election of a Speaker.
The bill passed the House of Commons in July but now must be debated in the House of Lords.
SDLP assembly member Matthew O'Toole said the recall move was to hold the DUP to account.
He argued that following the protocol bill's passage in the House of Commons and the cost of living crisis, the party should reconsider nominating a Speaker.
"People in Northern Ireland don't understand why they can't have government in the middle of a cost of living emergency," he said.
"It's totally reasonable that the SDLP, as a constructive opposition, uses this opportunity to recall those who don't want to let us do our jobs to explain why we can't do our jobs.
"And of course they still have the opportunity later to allow us to do our jobs to allow us to elect a Speaker and get on with dealing with the crisis that we face."