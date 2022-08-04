Ciaran McFaul: Former Derry GAA player charged with assault in Boston
A former Derry GAA player has appeared in court in the United States over an attack that left a man at risk of losing a kidney.
Ciaran McFaul, 28, faces charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
The former Derry Gaelic footballer is accused of assaulting three men at West Broadway, South Boston, on 20 June.
The attack left one man with serious internal injuries.
District attorney for South Boston, Kevin Hayden, said a heavily intoxicated Mr McFaul encountered the men after he was thrown out of Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant at about 02:00 local time.
He is accused of punching one victim in the face causing him to fall on the ground before allegedly kicking him in the abdomen at least five times.
The victim spent two days in intensive care at Brigham and Women's Hospital after he suffered a stage-four kidney laceration and internal bleeding.
Prosecutors said the man was at risk of losing a kidney as a result of the incident.
Mr Hayden said the assault "resulted in potential life-long impacts on a victim who was doing nothing more than standing on a street corner with friends".
McFaul was handed a $5,000 (£4,116) cash bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
He also surrendered his passport and was ordered to stay in Massachusetts for the duration of the court case.
He must also wear a GPS tracking device, drink no alcohol and use a SCRAM device to monitor his alcohol consumption.
Mr McFaul is due to will return to court on 14 September for a pre-trial hearing.