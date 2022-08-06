Pomeroy: Man rescued as lorry crashes into property
- Published
A cement mixer lorry has crashed into a building at Main Street in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.
It collided with a house just before 08:00 BST, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) which is in attendance at the scene.
A man was rescued from an upstairs property by the NIFRS following the crash.
NIFRS group commander Mark Maginnes said there were concerns the building could be at risk of collapse.
He said nobody appeared to have been hurt.
Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.
Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Mallaghan said substantial damage had been caused to a house and adjacent property.
Mr Mallaghan said he had spoken to residents following the accident.
"They were happy that nobody was injured or hurt. It would have been quite a big shock to those who live on Main Street," he said.
"It was so lucky nobody was in the room of the house when it happened."
The street has been closed following incident.