Ballymoney: Man arrested after suspected sexual assault on girl
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a suspected sexual assault in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
Police received a report at 23:25 BST on Friday that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted on Thursday.
They said the incident took place between 16:00 BST and 18:00 BST close to a leisure centre.
The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences, including sexual activity by an adult with a child.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: "The assault occurred close to a leisure centre premises, close to outdoor football pitches. We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, let us be the judge of importance of the information. All information will be treated with the upmost sensitivity."