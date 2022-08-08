Northern Ireland to see second heatwave of the summer
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
Published
The second heatwave of the summer for Northern Ireland is forecast for later this week.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low 20s before warmer air moves in from midweek.
Temperatures are then set to soar to between the mid to high 20s from Wednesday, and last over the coming weekend.
Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Armagh are likely to be the warmest counties with thermometers close to 30C (86F).
Although not as warm, coastal areas are likely to see temperatures in the low 20s.
Strong sunshine and high UV levels are also forecast across Northern Ireland.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) advice is to seek shade, especially between the hours of 11:00 and 15:00 BST.
What is a heatwave?
The threshold of a heatwave for Northern Ireland is when temperatures reach 25C or above for three consecutive days or more, according to the Met Office.
In the Republic of Ireland a weather advisory for high temperatures has been issued by Met Éireann.
The Irish weather service says a hot spell will develop from Wednesday and continue through the weekend.
While Northern Ireland Water is content with current levels of water, customers have been advised to use water wisely.
"At this point in time, NI Water are not introducing any restrictive measures on water usage," the company said.
"The situation is, however, being closely monitored and if water storage reduces significantly or demand becomes excessive then NI Water would have to consider the possibility of putting in place measures in order to protect water supplies."
The company has also advised about the dangers associated with water including reservoirs and rivers for those wishing to enjoy the weather.