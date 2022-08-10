Norglen Parade: Viable device found after west Belfast security alert
- Published
A device which prompted a security alert in west Belfast has been declared viable.
The suspicious object was found in the Norglen Parade area of the city about 19:46 BST on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.
The alert has now ended and the device has been taken away for further examination.
Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return.
Insp McCullough said: "We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time."