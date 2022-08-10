Damien Heagney: Searches underway at reservoir for missing Tyrone man
Police have searched a reservoir in County Tyrone as part of the murder investigation into missing man Damien Heagney.
Specialist officers, divers and dogs were involved in the search at Cappagh.
A £20,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to a prosecution in relation to his death.
The 47-year-old's disappearance was first reported as a missing person case in July, but police recently upgraded this to a murder investigation.
Mr Heagney, who is from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore, County Tyrone, on New Year's Eve.
To date, police have searched three residential properties in County Tyrone and taken a number of items for further examination.