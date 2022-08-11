US software firm creates 80 jobs in Belfast
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
A Silicon Valley based software company called Harness is creating 80 jobs in Northern Ireland over the next three years.
The company was set up in San Francisco in 2017 and is creating a range of roles in Belfast across engineering and management from graduate to senior positions.
The roles will be a mixture of hybrid and office working.
Thirty of the jobs are already in place and recruitment is taking place.
Co-founder and chief executive Jyoti Bansal said the team would play an important role in expanding Harness' offering.
"With many of our customers already located in the city, investing in our Belfast presence puts Harness in the centre of one of Europe's strongest technology hubs," he added.
The new jobs were supported by Invest NI.
'Cutting edge'
Invest NI interim chief executive Mel Chittock said: "Our West Coast and Northern Ireland teams have been working closely with Harness since 2019 to showcase all that our technology sector has to offer global businesses, and secure this investment.
"There are over 30,000 people in Northern Ireland employed in ICT roles, with graduates adding to this every year," he added.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said it was companies like Harness that would help "shape Northern Ireland's economic future".
"With hybrid working, people from all over Northern Ireland will be able to apply for these excellent opportunities," he added.