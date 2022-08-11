Damien Heagney: Search ongoing after suspected human remains found
Searches are continuing at a reservoir in Cappagh, County Tyrone, as part of an investigation into missing man, Damien Heagney.
Yesterday police retrieved suspected human remains from the reservoir.
Mr Heagney, who is from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore, County Tyrone, on New Year's Eve 2021.
The 47-year-old was first reported missing in July, but police recently upgraded this to a murder investigation.
To date, police have searched three properties in County Tyrone and taken a number of items away for further examination.
Vehicle of interest
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Ch Insp Rachel Wilson confirmed on Wednesday that police officers had recovered Mr Heagney's car, a Grey BMW, which is currently being examined.
They have also identified another vehicle of interest.
"A white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW," Det Ch Insp Wilson said.
"We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday 31 December and Friday 7 January.
"I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period."
Det Ch Insp Wilson said Mr Heagney's dog, Tyson, also remains missing.
He is a three-year-old, black Rottweiler cross breed, and was last seen wearing a red collar.
At the weekend, a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Wilson has appealed to anyone with information about Mr Heagney's disappearance to contact them on 101.
He has been described as 5ft 10ins (1.78m), of stocky build, with links to the Tyrone area.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers charity.
"The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible, " Det Ch Insp Wilson said.
"Crimestoppers is independent of the police."