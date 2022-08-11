Mother-and-baby homes: PSNI leaflets urge victims to come forward
Police have begun a leaflet campaign to encourage people to come forward in the investigation into mother and baby homes.
The criminal investigation is looking into allegations of physical and sexual abuse at mother-and-baby homes, Magdalene Laundries and work houses.
To date, police said they have received 57 reports, including some from mothers who have never met their children.
The campaign began in south Belfast, but will cover all of NI.
The police investigation was launched following a report in which women said they were detained against their will, used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption.
It spans a time period from 1922 to 1990.
"The last known institution closed down in 1990. This is not a lifetime ago, and we believe there are people out there who are still suffering in silence," PSNI Det Supt Gary Reid said.
"It's important that we are engaging with our local communities about this investigation as there were so many across Northern Ireland that have been affected in some way by these institutions.
"We want to reassure anyone impacted in any way that this investigation is still very much live and ongoing and that we want to hear from them.
He added: "If you were the victim of abuse or other forms of criminality in any of these institutions, or know somebody who was, or if you witnessed anything suspicious, please contact us".
Police said they want to hear from anyone who:
- was a mother taken to one of these institutions to give birth
- was adopted from one of these institutions
- worked in one of these institutions between 1922-1990
- or who was a resident in any of the institutions covered by the investigation.
Adele Johnston, of Birthmothers and their Children for Justice NI, said it was important anyone who has been affected comes forward.
"The only way to right the injustices of the past is to make your voices heard," she said.
"You will be treated with complete sensitivity and respect as they wish to build a complete picture of what happened in these institutions".
A Stormont-commissioned report, published in January 2021, examined eight mother-and-baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four Magdalene Laundries and sought personal testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the institutions.
It found that more than 10,500 women and girls entered the homes between 1922 and 1990, and a number were the victims of sexual crime, including rape and incest.
When it was published, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, apologised to survivors and said the church would fully support an inquiry.
In March 2021, The Truth Recovery Design Panel was established by the Stormont Executive to work with survivors to come up with recommendations.
Its panel of experts called for a public inquiry to be held into institutions for unmarried mothers.
In November last year, the Stormont executive agreed to set up a public inquiry into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland.
Anyone who wants so speak to police is asked to contact the PSNI on 028 9090 1728 or via email MotherBabyHomes.Magdalenelaundries@psni.police.uk