Londonderry: Shop assistant taken to hospital after assault
- Published
A female shop assistant has been taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Londonderry.
The police received a report of theft and an assault at a shop in the Church Meadow area of the city on Thursday.
Four males arrived at the premises shortly after 21:00 BST and caused a disturbance in the store and stole a number of items, the police said.
One of the males was confronted by the female staff member as he left the shop and was subsequently punched.
PSNI Sgt Morrow said: "This was a despicable attack and the staff member was left incredibly shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for her," he added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward to the police.