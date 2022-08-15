Connswater Shopping Centre closes after roof collapse caused by heavy rain
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast has been forced to close this afternoon after part of the roof collapsed.
It is understood heavy rain caused the damage.
There are no reports of any injuries and the centre will remain closed while work goes on inside the centre to clean up the flooding.
One business owner said that electricity also appeared to be switched off in parts of the centre.
David Crawford owns D Crawford Schoolwear, who operate a pop-up shop at the centre.
"I just hope that it gets sorted soon, the next two weeks are very big for uniforms," he said.
Mr Crawford said that electrics were switched off for parts of the centre before everyone inside was evacuated.
"This is people's livelihoods at risk and I hope they recover quickly," he said
"The main thing is that no one was hurt, it was pretty rough there but luckily the rain has eased off."
DUP MP for East Belfast, Gavin Robinson, said his thoughts were "with traders and shop management while clean up is underway".
