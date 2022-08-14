Killyleagh: Two women seriously hurt in hit-and-run collision
Two women have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Killyleagh, County Down.
The two pedestrians, aged in their 50s, were struck by a small black car on the Crossgar Road at about 08:30 BST.
Their injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.
Officers appealed for witnesses to contact them, including anyone who saw a black car with a broken windscreen.