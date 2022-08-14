Thunderstorms warning upgraded to amber for parts of Northern Ireland
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
An amber warning has been issued for thunderstorms across parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.
The Met Office has issued the second highest warning for counties Antrim, Londonderry, and Tyrone.
A yellow warning had been in place since Sunday morning. The upgraded amber warning will remain in effect until 22:00 BST.
The Met Office is warning of potential flooding due to torrential rain, as well as hail and frequent lightning.
Up to 60mm of rain could fall in some areas in a short amount of time.
Last month, flooding caused damage to homes in Derry and Strabane after 70mm of rain fell in the space of five hours.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms is also in place across Northern Ireland until midnight on Monday.
In the Republic of Ireland, Met Éireann has also issued a Status Orange warning - the second highest level of warning - for thunderstorms until 09:00 BST on Monday.