Mal O'Hara becomes leader of Green Party in Northern Ireland
Mal O'Hara has become the new Green Party leader in Northern Ireland.
The Belfast councillor replaces Clare Bailey, who lost her seat in the Stormont assembly election in May.
Ms Bailey had been the leader since November 2018, while Mr O'Hara had been deputy leader since 2019.
The party thanked her for her leadership but said it was time for a "new generation of activists to step forward".
The party said Ms Bailey had led it to record results in council elections, led the assembly team to make two pieces of law and "forced the Northern Ireland Executive to finally pass climate legislation for Northern Ireland".
"After the disappointing assembly election results, it is time for the new generation of activists to step forward and bring new energy to the party," it read.