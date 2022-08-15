Derry: Condemnation of poppies and flags on Bogside bonfire
There has been widespread political condemnation of the placement of poppy wreaths and flags on a bonfire in Londonderry.
The bonfire, at Meenan Square also displayed an image of a PSNI Land Rover and the Queen.
The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson called it an "outrageous and offensive display of hate" which must be "universally rejected".
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly called it "disgraceful" and "deeply offensive".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood branded it as "totally out of order".
Writing on social media, Sir Jeffrey said: "When this generation is told there was no alternative to violence, this is the result.
"Time Michelle O'Neill gave leadership and opposed this hatred. There was always an alternative to killing people."
Sir Jeffrey's statement was made before Sinn Féin issued a statement from its policing spokesman Gerry Kelly.
"Scenes from bonfires in Derry tonight are absolutely disgraceful and wrong," he said.
"The burning of flags, wreaths and posters which include politicians and other political figures is deeply offensive and is a hate crime.
"There is no place for these displays of hate anywhere in our society. It must stop now."
'Utterly insulting'
DUP MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton said the placement of wreaths was "disgraceful and utterly insulting to those who had fought and died for all of our freedoms".
"As a society we need to move away from blatant and intentional acts of disrespect and hurt," he added.
SDLP councillor John Boyle said the actions did not represent the local community.
"The placing of these images and flags on the bonfire in Derry is disgraceful and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," said Mr Boyle.
"Those behind this bonfire do not speak for the people of the Bogside who want to live in peace with their neighbours."
'Extremely disappointing'
Mr Boyle commented that it was "extremely disappointing" that this incident occurred just days after the sale of UVF and Parachute Regiment flags in Derry.
"While I understand the hurt and pain that has caused people, reacting in kind serves nobody.
"People who wish to celebrate and commemorate elements of their culture and traditions should always aim to do so in a non-confrontational way without seeking to offend or upset anyone else.
He added: "The past few days have shown that as a society we still have work to do in order to move forward as one."
Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson called for the items to be removed.
Ms Ferguson said that it was "sad to see" that the bonfire had once more "attracted disappointing, sectarian displays".
"I utterly condemn the placing of these items on this bonfire. It also marks the latest in an incredibly horrendous few days of hatred and bigotry, including the selling of Parachute Regiment flags in this city," she said.
"The people behind this bonfire do not speak for the vast majority of people in the Bogside and I call on them to remove these symbols.
"We cannot move forward if some just resort to constant poking each other in the eye at every opportunity."
Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.
To others, they are lit to commemorate the introduction of internment without trial of republican suspects, which was introduced by the government in 1971.