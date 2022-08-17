Cost of Living: NI households to face further gas price rises
John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
Published
Northern Ireland's energy regulator has warned that households will face further gas prices rises in the coming weeks.
The region's two suppliers, SSE and Firmus, last increased their prices at the start of July.
The price of gas on global markets has surged in the last two months.
Russia has reduced its supplies of gas to Europe, increasing competition for gas produced in other countries.
Next week the UK is expected to take delivery of a shipment of gas from Australia.
The regulator, John French, warned that households will face further gas price rises of up to 30% in the coming weeks.
"Just as a rule of thumb, we have seen prices more than double, 60% of the final bill is wholesale prices," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.
"We are looking unfortunately at the moment, if we do the calculations today, you are looking at increases in gas at around 30% from 1 October."
Mr French said it is an "awful picture where energy prices have gone" and wholesale prices had "got worse over the last six weeks".
"We are doing everything we can to help consumers in terms of trying to make the market more efficient," he added.
Northern Ireland's energy market is regulated separately from the rest of the UK.
Suppliers can announce price increases as and when they need to, as long as it is approved by the regulator, who scrutinises their costs.
In Great Britain the energy price cap is announced twice a year meaning cost increases are passed on in two huge chunks.
However, GB is now moving closer to the NI model with a plan for the cap to be reviewed every three months.