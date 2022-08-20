Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds hopes to lift litter and spirits
By Ross McKee
BBC News NI
- Published
The benefits of cleanliness and calm along Northern Ireland's coastline are being celebrated at a festival beginning this weekend.
Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds runs until the end of August, with events ranging from food foraging in Crawfordsburn to wild snorkelling in Portrush.
Beach cleans have also been organised by the Live Here Love Here campaign.
The aim is to show how healthy marine environments benefit physical and mental wellbeing.
"We are highlighting the importance of having a clean marine environment for biodiversity," said Helen Tomb, manager at Live Here Love Here.
"People use the sea for recreation, such as sea swimming, diving and snorkelling, rock pooling for children.
"When you are near the coast it lifts your spirits, the sand is between your toes, you are listening to water lapping - it is very therapeutic.
"We need these places to be clean if you want to relax and enjoy them - you can't do that if they are dirty or polluted or you are swimming in sewage."
Live Here Love Here, which has linked up with Belfast Harbour for the programme, is part of the charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and tackles environmental issues by "encouraging volunteers to take practical action in their local communities".
One of the organisation's volunteers is Ards and North Down Mayor Karen Douglas, who has carried out a number of beach cleans over the past six years.
'Proud of where we live'
She also looks after Castle Park in Bangor through the Adopt a Spot initiative, with the help of her eldest grandchildren.
"It is important that they enjoy these spaces, whether playing or appreciating nature and that they also have the experience of caring for their environment," she said.
Ms Douglas emphasised the importance of beach cleaning and conservation.
"I carry out beach cleans at Ballyholme Beach in Bangor and at Seapark in Holywood," she added.
"These are all places that we like to enjoy for mindfulness with our family.
"We want the places to look well and for people to be proud of where they live."
The mayor said picking up litter had become part of her daily life.
"It is important that people see me making a difference - hopefully other people can be inspired to join in," she added.
"If we look after our environment it will look after us."
'Getting back to the coast'
Citizen Sea, a boat-based environmental charity in Northern Ireland, is hosting some ofthe Healthy Oceans, Healthy Minds events.
It will be educating people about marine life through interactive sessions on their boat Seabird, a former fishing vessel.
Citizen Sea project co-ordinator Monica McCard, who is a marine biologist, said it was important that people understood "what is on our shore and the need to protect it".
"It is about making better choices - the majority of our waste goes into the ocean," she said.
"Marine mammals are taking in pollution - we had a situation last year where a seal was spotted with a drinks can in its mouth on the River Lagan, which is very dangerous.
"Any rubbish in our seas has an effect on all levels of our ecosystem.
"If we can get people excited about our marine species then maybe they will help to protect it and not throw their waste in the ocean.
"It is also about getting people back to coastal sites.
"Covid did a number on us also in terms of our mental health so it is about getting people excited to be out again, as well as a programme of learning."