West Belfast: Six arrested in connection with paramilitary activity
Six men have been arrested as part of a police investigation into republican paramilitary group, the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).
It happened in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Tuesday night.
The men, aged 28, 36, 39, 42, 47 and 54, were arrested on suspicion of serious offences and remain in custody at this time.
During a search, flash-bangs were used and the police ombudsman has been informed, police said.