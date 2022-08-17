Bernadette McAliskey: Too late for QUB to apologise for expulsion
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Bernadette McAliskey has said it is "too late" for Queen's University to apologise for preventing her from finishing her degree.
The civil rights leader and former MP said the university had refused to allow her to sit her final exams in 1969 because of a complaint about her "extra-curricular activity."
Queens has been contacted by BBC News NI regarding Ms McAliskey's comments.
She was reflecting in the third of a series of special Red Lines programmes.
She also recalled having dinner with the late Muhammad Ali in 1972, and said the boxer was "the most perfect male face I have ever gazed upon".
Ms McAliskey said that she thinks "highly" of Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, having known her grandmother.
The programmes, hosted by Mark Carruthers, are available as podcasts on BBC Sounds and are being broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster.
'No interest in politics'
Bernadette McAliskey, then known as Bernadette Devlin, was a leading figure in the civil rights movement and was one of the founding members of People's Democracy established in 1968.
She later became the then youngest woman to be elected to Westminster when she won the Mid Ulster by-election as a unity candidate in 1969.
But Ms McAliskey said that she had "no interest" in politics for most of her time as a student at Queen's University until the final year of her psychology degree.
That changed when she went to a civil rights march in Londonderry on 5 October 1968 to protest about housing policy.
It had been banned by the Northern Ireland government but went ahead.
"That was the point at where I could not believe my own eyes about what happened and then I was angry with myself because everything that I knew, everything I'd experienced, everything I'd heard from my father or whoever also said 'you did know this, you always knew this'," Ms McAliskey said.
"That was the lightbulb for me.
"The first shock to the system was watching the RUC beat people, viciously attack people, peaceful unarmed people."
She subsequently failed to win a seat at Stormont but was elected MP for Mid Ulster in 1969, aged 21.
But her political activity, according to Ms McAliskey, led to her being banned from completing her degree at Queen's University.
"By the spring of 1969 I had been refused permission to sit my exams even though my lecturers and head of department said I could pass them," she said.
"Because of my extra-curricular activity there had been a complaint made by the Tyrone Education Board largely made up of unionist politicians.
"The university as a result of that cancelled the last two months of my scholarship and refused to allow me to sit my exams.
"And have never apologised for it to this day.
"In case they're thinking of it - too late, don't bother."
Slapping Home Secretary
Ms McAliskey said that she was "a peasant in the halls of the great" as an MP, but "didn't know how to be afraid".
In 1972 she hit the then Conservative Home Secretary Reginald Maudling in the commons chamber in the aftermath of Bloody Sunday.
"The most constructive thing I ever did in Westminster was hit the liar," she said.
"I was actually going to lift the mace and throw it on the floor and I thought better of that.
"I saw him sitting smirking and I just went over and actually caught his tie and hit him with the back of my hand."
"If I'd thought it out more carefully what I should have done was caught his tie and twisted it so that he would think I was going to choke him and that he might know some of the fear that people felt on that day on Bloody Sunday, some of the fear that I felt."
Ms McAliskey had been in Derry on 30 January 1972 when thirteen people were shot dead after members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on civilians.
She said that what she saw on Bloody Sunday had led to an "entrenched" prejudice against the media.
"That was the day that my unconscious prejudices against the media became conscious and entrenched," she said.
"Half the public media knew what I knew and chose to follow the government line."
Almost 40 years later, the Saville inquiry found that none of the casualties was posing a threat or doing anything that would justify their shooting.
The then Prime Minister David Cameron said the killings were "unjustified and unjustifiable".
'Ali was a perfect specimen'
Ms McAliskey's high profile in 1972 led to a meeting with a sporting icon, when Muhammad Ali came to fight in Dublin that year.
The boxer had dinner with her during his visit.
"Muhammad Ali was a very political person," she remembered, "he was very bright, very witty and very political."
"I am 75 years of age, he is to this day the most perfect male face I have ever gazed upon.
"If there's a more perfect male specimen in this world I haven't seen it yet."
Ms McAliskey had previously been a pupil St Patrick's Girls' Academy in Dungannon, County Tyrone - the school later attended by Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill.
She told Mark Carruthers she thought "highly" of Ms O'Neill.
"I knew her granny, knew Kathleen Doris and if she lives to be half as good a woman as her granny she'll do me," she said.
"Kathleen Doris walked the roads for civil rights."
'Just switch off'
Ms McAliskey also revealed she did not care what people think of her, or what was said about her on social media.
"People who insult you on twitter, why are you reading it?" she said.
"They have no power if you just switch it off.
"Why are we all obsessed with what people might be saying about us? I am disinterested in what people think about me, totally and absolutely disinterested.
"I would like the people I love to remember me as having loved them back, but you see the rest of you I don't care."
Four special Red Lines programmes with Ms McAliskey, Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill, Conservative MP Conor Burns, and former Justice Minister Claire Sugden are being broadcast on successive Fridays during August at 17:30 BST on BBC Radio Ulster.
They will also be available as podcasts on BBC Sounds.