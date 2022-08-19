Just over one third of disabled people in Northern Ireland in work
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland has the lowest rate of employment for people with disabilities in the UK, according to new research.
Just over a third of disabled people in Northern Ireland are in work, compared with over half in the rest of the UK.
Those are key findings from a report from Ulster University's Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC).
The report said that progress on helping more disabled people into work had been "glacially slow despite numerous government interventions".
It also found one in three young disabled people aged from 16 to 24 was not in education, employment or training (NEET).
"A young disabled person is almost five times more likely to be NEET than a non-disabled person," the report said.
Disabled people in work were also likely to earn less and be in less secure employment.
"Failure to address the barriers to work that disabled people face is a failure to recognise the contribution that disabled people make and represents a huge opportunity cost to Northern Ireland's economy and society," the report concluded.
The UUEPC research looks at the how employment prospects for disabled people in Northern Ireland compare to those in the rest of the UK and to non-disabled people.
By almost all metrics their prospects are worse.
That also means that disabled people in Northern Ireland are at increased risk of living in poverty.
"Almost two-fifths (38%) of people living in households experiencing poverty in Northern Ireland include a person living with a disability," according to the UUEPC report.
Almost a quarter of a million (243,000) working-age adults in Northern Ireland are disabled - just over one-fifth of the working-age population.
Depression, anxiety or musculoskeletal conditions, which affect joints, bones and muscles, are the most common conditions suffered by people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.
Disability employment gap
The UUEPC report found that only 36% of disabled people in Northern Ireland were in work.
Four-fifths (80%) of people without a disability in Northern Ireland are in work.
That means there is a "disability employment gap" in Northern Ireland of 44% - the highest in the UK by a significant margin.
The disability employment gap is the difference between employment rates for people with disabilities and people without disabilities.
"Failures to achieve better employment outcomes for disabled people in the Northern Ireland labour market relative to the UK contribute to a range of personal and societal issues," the report said.
Those include "increased risk of poverty, financial difficulty, loss of human capital, social exclusion and a much higher dependence on income replacement benefits related to illness and disability."
The UUEPC report also concluded that the pandemic and restrictions also had a "disproportionate" impact on disabled people.
"A higher likelihood of working in sectors shut down by the pandemic and a higher likelihood of being classed 'clinically vulnerable' meant higher proportions of disabled were furloughed," it said.
The pandemic and restrictions also affected the opportunities for young disabled people aged from 16 to 24 to find work.
Previous research by Ulster University suggested that wider support services for people with learning disabilities "disappeared or were markedly reduced" during the pandemic.
'Key component of employment'
The UUEPC report's authors conclude that Northern Ireland should try to match the UK's disability employment rate over the next decade.
This would mean that over half of disabled people in Northern Ireland would be in work by 2031.
The authors said meeting that target would lead to fewer disabled people in poverty, would add an additional £1.3bn to the Northern Ireland economy and lead to savings of £400m from the public purse.
But they said that change could only come through a range of measures like increased investment in education for disabled people, more support for them, flexible working and changes in practice from some employers.
Courses which help young people with special educational needs transition to independence and employment, for instance, can often be oversubscribed.
But the UUEPC report's authors said introducing that range of measures would require cross-departmental co-operation at Stormont.
"Given the potentially significant contribution that can be made to NI's economy by boosting the disability employment rate, set against a background of labour shortages and a challenging demographic outlook, disabled people must feature as a key component of employment and economic growth strategies at all levels of government," the report concluded.