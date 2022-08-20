Belfast Mela: Colour and culture set to return after pandemic
By Gabrielle Swan
Belfast city centre will be awash with colour on Saturday as the first ever Mela carnival parade winds its way through the city.
Bringing together hundreds of participants and artists from the city and beyond, the streets will be filled with global costumes, music and dance.
The parade marks the start of eight days of the Mela festival after a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.
More than 40 events are planned across the city between 20 and 28 August.
Mayte Segura, who is originally from Mexico but has been living in Northern Ireland for 14 years, is looking forward to leading the Mexican contingent.
Mexican dance
"We have two groups of Mexican dancers. One of them is my own group that is performing.
"It is going to be very interesting because we have Hispanic costume and we are also going to dance a Mambo. It is very colourful."
She said there was a range of dances in the Latin American tradition, with many sharing a love of large, fluttering dresses.
"The costumes are made from basic fabrics, they tend to be a little more elaborate, finishing with a big dress in different colours and different textures," she said.
"That is what is characteristic of Mexican dance around the world.
"What people are going to see is a celebration of dance.
"Most of the time they love the colours and the energy of the performers.
"They love bright music and it feels like a party."
Also taking part is a group from Ukraine, and this year its carnival group has grown in size.
Marina Furey is from Ukrainians in Northern Ireland.
"Because of the war in the country they didn't really think about it was something we should do" Marina said.
However, Ms Furey, who has lived in Northern Ireland for about 19 years, thought the Mela would be a great opportunity to show how the Ukrainian community has grown.
Ukrainian culture
She said many traditional aspects of Ukraine will be on show at the parade.
"There will be the elements of tradition, a special rushnyk you call it, a traditional towel," she said.
"We are obviously going to play traditional music, children are going to be doing a dance.
"We are going to be making bracelets, a braid of blue and yellow, the colour of our flag. Our flag is blue for sky and yellow for wheat."
Both women said the party-like atmosphere of the Mela and the chance to showcase their own culture was what made the festival special.
Ms Segura said: "I love all the cultures from around parts of Northern Ireland coming together to celebrate.
"It is so beautiful to see people with costumes from Africa, from France, from Russia to come and have a space to show what they have."
Ms Furey said she was looking forward to being part of the party, adding: "Not many people know what Ukrainian culture looks like."
The parade will leave Writer's Square 12:30 BST, moving along Donegall Street, on to Bridge Street before turning on to High Street, making its way down Royal Avenue and finishing up at City Hall.
There will be road closures along the route between 11:30 and 13:15.