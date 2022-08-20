Belfast: Man in hospital after explosion in car
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after an explosion in a car in south Belfast.
The blast happened in the car park of the Four Winds Bar at Newton Park late on Friday night.
The man is being treated for injuries to his face.
Army bomb experts were sent to the scene and nearby homes have been evacuated.
Newton Park, along with the Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road were closed during the security alert but have all since been reopened.