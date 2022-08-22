Wallaby missing after escaping near Omagh, County Tyrone
- Published
A wallaby is missing after escaping its enclosure in County Tyrone on Sunday.
One of two marsupials which arrived at Glenpark Estate near Omagh, it leapt over a fence at about 15:00 BST after reportedly becoming startled.
It was last seen by a member of the public on the Gortin Road in Omagh on Sunday evening.
Owner of Glenpark Estate, Richard Beattie, urged the public not to approach the animal if they spotted it.
"The animal is startled. It's out of it's enclosure, it's in a strange area. Just stay back," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
Mr Beattie also said that there was no danger to the public or animals as wallabies are known to be "quiet animals".
"There is no problem whatsoever, there is no danger whatsoever," he said.
"The animal is just skittish and it would just be scared."
Search party
Glenpark Estate staff are searching local fields and woodland around the estate for the missing wallaby.
Mr Beattie asked anyone who spotted the animal to contact the police and Glenpark Estate immediately.
Wallabies, which are native to Australia, are smaller than kangaroos and are about 1m (3ft) tall on average.