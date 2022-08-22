Coleraine: Police investigate possible link in petrol bomb attacks
Police are investigating a possible link between 10 petrol bomb attacks in the Coleraine area in recent months.
In the latest incident, a property in Loughanhill Park was damaged in a suspected petrol bomb attack on Monday.
A window was smashed and smoke damage caused to the front door. One woman was in the house at the time but was not injured, the police have said.
The police said they are investigating "the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents".
This is now the tenth attack on a house in Coleraine involving a petrol bomb since 24 April, the police have said.
A petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the same area of Coleraine on 11 August.
In July, a woman was asleep in the living room of a house at Mossvale Park when it was targeted, while there have also been attacks in April and May.
The police have said they recovered a device from the scene on Monday and it has been taken away for forensic examination.
"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences," Insp Aaron Brown said.
"Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace," he said.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.