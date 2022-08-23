Omagh: Hunt continues for missing wallaby in County Tyrone
- Published
Attempts to find an on-the-run wallaby that got out of its enclosure on Sunday are continuing in County Tyrone.
The marsupial - one of two that live at Glenpark Estate near Omagh - escaped by leaping over a fence after reportedly becoming startled.
It was last seen on the Gortin Road in Omagh on Sunday evening.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, owner of Glenpark Estate, Richard Beattie, said park staff are continuing efforts to locate the missing marsupial.
A team of eight are searching an area with a half-mile radius around the park, he said.
Mr Beattie said he remained confident the wallaby would be found.
"It will turn up, it is just a matter of where and when. There is no threat to it, it will not starve, and it is in its natural habitat," he added.
Mr Beattie previously urged the public not to approach the animal if they spotted it.
"The animal is startled. It's out of its enclosure, it's in a strange area. Just stay back," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme on Monday.
Mr Beattie also said there was no danger to the public or animals as wallabies are known to be "quiet animals".
"There is no problem whatsoever, there is no danger whatsoever," he said.
Anyone who spots the animal is asked to contact the police and Glenpark Estate immediately.
Wallabies, which are native to Australia, are smaller than kangaroos and are about 1m (3ft) tall on average.