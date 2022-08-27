Londonderry: Crowds take part in Foyle Pride parade
Crowds of people have taken part in Foyle Pride in Londonderry as organisers anticipated more people than ever would attend the event.
Saturday's parade was part of a full programme of events in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
The Foyle Pride festival returned in its full capacity for the first time since 2019.
Many of the events over the last two years were moved online or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The parade began at Waterside train station before making its way to Guildhall Square.
Events have been taking place in the north west since last Sunday and have included the Foyle Pride Awards, Big Pride Quiz of the Year and Pride Does Politics.
Mayor Sandra Duffy said she was delighted the parade had made a return following the pandemic.
She said in a tweet: "So proud to be from Derry today as we did Foyle Pride in style.
"Great to see the city thronged with people celebrating diversity and equal rights".
Ahead of the event, chair of the Foyle Pride Festival Kathleen Bradley said a bigger crowd than in previous years had been expected at Saturday's parade.
"There is definitely an appetite and buzz about this year and it promises to be such an amazing day," she told BBC News NI.
"This is our day, and it is something that we are really looking forward to."