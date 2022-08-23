Aaron Sloan: Ex-bar worker gets probation for sexual assault
By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter
- Published
A former bar worker who sexually assaulted a woman in the toilets of a Belfast premises has been given 18 months probation.
Aaron Sloan, 27, with an address at Eagle House, Eagle Wharf Road, in London, sexually assaulted the woman on Christmas night 2020.
Craigavon Magistrates' Court heard that Sloan led her into a toilet at closing time.
He locked the door of the cubicle before sexually assaulting her.
The victim told BBC News NI that Sloan had said he would help her look for her mobile phone, which she had misplaced.
After the assault, the court heard the victim was found by her friend who had returned to the premises looking for her.
The incident happened at Love & Death on Belfast's Ann Street.
Sloan appeared at court on Tuesday, via video-link from London.
His barrister told the court that Sloan could not afford a flight home as he was waiting to be paid at the end of the month by the cyber-security company he works for in London.
Sloan had previously denied the charge against him, but was convicted earlier this year.
On Tuesday, his barrister told the court he was "extremely remorseful" and said he was "living in his own personal hell".
"This is a man who buried his head in the sand and tried to deny what had happened," he added.
"If he could he would go back in time and change everything about it."
The judge handed Sloan an 18-month probation order and told him to sign the sex offenders' register for five years.
He said it was unclear whether Sloan would complete his probation in Northern Ireland or England.
The victim told BBC Newsline: "I'm just glad it's over."
'Absolutely terrifying'
She has partially waived her anonymity to speak about her experience.
She said her ordeal was "absolutely terrifying".
"It is hard just to go about your normal life sometimes even, because you are being woken up in the middle of the night, you are not getting any sleep, you are getting flashbacks, you are getting shivers down your spine," she added.
"There's not really any words to describe fully how much it really does affect you.
"It can ruin your trust of people of a certain gender, of a certain age group.
"It can make you paranoid all of the time.
"When I am on a night out, I constantly feel like I am looking over my shoulder.
"You don't know who to trust, you don't know if you can trust that person behind the bar anymore."
You can see more of this story on BBC Newsline at 18:30 BST.