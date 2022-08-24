Ukraine: Refugees urge support at independence day event
- Published
Ukrainians gathered at Belfast City Hall to mark their home country's day of independence have said it is important to keep the spotlight on the conflict with Russia.
A number of Ukrainians are attending an event which also marks six months since Russia's invasion.
Many have come to Northern Ireland since the conflict began.
One told BBC News NI about having to live in underground shelters during the early weeks of the war.
Inna Shynkevich said: "Usually the sirens started in the night and when we went into the shelters my daughters started crying, 'Mummy this is very cold, I'm hungry, I'm thirsty'.
"I really didn't know where I could find a safe place because in Ukraine we had no safe place."
On August 24 every year Ukrainians commemorate their country's declaration of independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Coming to Northern Ireland was the second time Ms Shynkevich has had to flee Russian forces - she left Crimea when Russia annexed the region in 2014.
She later escaped to Poland before coming to Northern Ireland with her daughters through the Homes for Ukraine scheme in April.
They are now living with a host family in County Armagh.
"I am very happy about this country. I am very happy about the people - they help us a lot and I really can't express my feeling," Ms Shynkevich said.
Mental scars
Even though her family had made it to safety, she said her children still felt mentally scarred after initially getting to Northern Ireland.
"In the first month they were very scared when they heard a sound similar to a siren," she said.
"My children were very afraid of planes and they tried to find a safe place."
Ms Shynkevich's said her children were now more settled.
Kateryna Zaichyk, a leading member of the Ukrainians in Northern Ireland Community Group, said she wanted to ensure that people in Northern Ireland did not forget about the conflict in her home country.
She said that the war was not being covered as prominently by international media as previously and that some people in Northern Ireland had even begun to think the war was over - "but it's not".
She expressed gratitude for the help Ukrainians had received but urged people to continue helping with donations and humanitarian aid.
Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Ms Zaichyk said: "Today is a very special day for every Ukrainian and we have always celebrated this day in a special way. But now because of war, this celebration has gained even greater significance.
"Every day 300 people die in Ukraine. Civilians die from shelling and rockets every day - more civilians die than soldiers.
"They are killing our families. Every day we are under pressure; every day you are scared that someone won't answer you in Ukraine."
She added: "They want to destroy us but we will never give up."