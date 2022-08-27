Royal Black Institution to hold 'last Saturday' parades
The Royal Black Institution will mark the traditional finale to the parading season, the "last Saturday", later.
About 17,000 members are expected to take part in parades at six locations: Bangor, Ballyclare, Dromore, Killylea, Portrush and Sion Mills.
It is thought that about 350 preceptories and about 300 bands will be involved in the traditional events.
The pandemic meant that the parades in 2020 were cancelled and replaced by wreath-laying ceremonies.
Last year, there were 28 small parades, to avoid larger crowds gathering.
Sovereign Grand Master the Reverend William Anderson, who will attend the Bangor demonstration on Saturday, said the event was a "glorious expression of culture, marking a flagship day in the annual parading season".
"We are expecting tens of thousands of supporters to turn out at the six major venues now that there are no restrictions in place due to Covid regulations, as was the case for the past two years."
He added: "The institution is founded on Christian principles, and services of worship will be held at each venue to underline the ethos and moral values of the Imperial Grand Black Chapter."
Where are the demonstrations?
Bangor
The County Down seaside resort, which in May was granted city status in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours, is the venue for the largest demonstration.
A total of 105 preceptories and 95 bands will parade through Bangor to the demonstration field at Ward Park.
The parade is scheduled to start at 12:00 BST with the return procession at 16:00.
Fourteen districts will take part: Lower Iveagh (Dromore), Lecale, Castlewellan, Newry, Ballynahinch, Banbridge, Rathfriland, Mourne, Largymore (Lisburn), Comber, Newtownards, Saintfield, Bangor and Lurgan.
Ballyclare
Ballyclare Royal Black District Chapter No 6 hosted the "last Saturday" in 2014. It was their turn to host again in 2020 but that was postponed due to the pandemic.
Other districts visiting the County Antrim location will be Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne and Ballymoney.
A total of 81 preceptories will take part, accompanied by 75 bands, which could involve a total of about 6,000 in the procession.
Sixmilewater Park is the venue for both the parade assembly area and the main demonstration field.
The parade is scheduled to start at 12:15 BST and to return at 16:15
Dromore
City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter will parade in Dromore, County Down, where a total of 48 preceptories from seven districts will be accompanied by 30 bands.
It is estimated that up to 1,800 will be in the procession, attracting a large number of spectators.
A drumhead service will be held in Dromore Orange Hall at 11:30 BST, then the parade will move off through the village at 12:00, stopping to lay a wreath at the war memorial, before moving on to Ferris Park.
The return procession is scheduled to begin at 15:45.
Killylea
Primatial Royal Black District No 4 will host the annual demonstration in the County Armagh village.
It will be joined by Aughnacloy RBDC, Killyman RBDC, Summerisland RBDC, East Tyrone RBDC and a number of visiting preceptories from the Republic of Ireland.
Sixty-three preceptories and 61 bands will take part in the parade, which will move off from the assembly field on the Armagh side of the village at noon.
The procession will stream along Main Street, pausing at the War Memorial to lay a wreath.
The main demonstration field is on the Caledon side of the village, where platform proceedings will begin at 14:15 BST with the return parade at 15:30 BST following the route to the bus parking area on the main Armagh Road.
Portrush
The County Londonderry demonstration takes place in Portrush, and will involve four districts: Coleraine, City of Londonderry, Raphoe, County Donegal and south Londonderry.
Thirty-three preceptories and 31 bands will take part in the procession, with a starting time of noon for the main parade, returning at 15:30 BST.
The noon parade will proceed from Parker Avenue/Girona Avenue to the Causeway Bowl.
Sion Mills
Omagh Royal Black District Chapter No 4 is the host for the County Tyrone venue, with Omagh, Strabane and Castlederg districts taking part in the parade, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the village war memorial.
Twenty-five preceptories and 27 bands will take part, with the procession leaving at 12:30 BST and the return parade due at 15:00.
The assembly area beside the Linen Green will also be used as the demonstration field.