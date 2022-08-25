Operation Arbacia: Two men charged in New IRA investigation
- Published
Two men, aged 62 and 51, have been charged with a number of terrorism offences in connection with an investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
They were arrested in west Belfast on Wednesday as part of the PSNI and MI5's Operation Arbacia.
It aims to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans.
The charges include directing a terrorist organisation and the preparation of terrorist acts.
They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Two other men, aged 30 and 27, who were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia on Wednesday, have been released on report to the Public Prosecution Service.