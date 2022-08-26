Portrush: Council criticised for removing skate ramps
The removal of skate ramps from a square in Portrush has been criticised by those backing a decades-long campaign for a skate park in the town.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it removed the ramps from Station Square because they "pose a health and safety risk to the public".
The ramps were placed there more than a year ago by CAUS (Causeway Association of Urban Sports).
It has been calling for a purpose-built park in Portrush for almost 30 years.
Jesse Gordon, a skater and member of CAUS, said users were "devastated" by the removal of the ramps.
"Members of the skating community, including young children, turned up to find the ramps had been taken out of the blue," he told BBC News NI.
Mr Gordon said there had been no communication from officials regarding health and safety risks prior to their removal.
"The ramps have been out for over a year, and have been out permanently for around two months now," he said.
"Only now does it appear to be a problem."
In a post on Facebook, Get Portrush a Skatepark said: "They have come and taken all our ramps with no warning.
"Ramps we made, put money into, bought or were given to us.
"Not just for us, this summer there have been more kids enjoying the space than anything."
Very very sad news this morning, we've took the risk of leaving our ramps here for over a year now but today even though...
East Londonderry assembly member Cara Hunter described the move as "disgraceful" and said she has contacted the council about the incident.
The council said officers from the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) visited the site on Station Square on Tuesday.
On advice from HSENI, the council decided to remove the structures. It has since returned the ramps to their owners.
A statement said: "Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has a statutory duty to ensure that there is no potential for public harm on our lands, as Station Square exists for use by all and is a busy public area, especially at this time of the tourism season."
Earlier this year, the council unanimously supported leasing land in the town for the development of a purpose-built urban park.
That is understood to be progressing through the council.