Belfast Giants: Teen fulfils dream of taking to the ice with heroes
By Conor Neeson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Ballymena mother has told of her joy after her son, who has a muscle wasting disease, fulfilled his dream of taking to the ice with the Belfast Giants.
Ethan McClean, 13, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and uses a wheelchair.
He was assisted onto the ice on Saturday night, prior to the final buzzer during a friendly against Dundee Stars.
His mother, Yvette, said Ethan was "ecstatic" following his outing.
"He scored four goals," she said.
"He has been so excited since but now is a bit tired.
"It was absolutely amazing to seem him out there with both teams and the ref, they just made it for him. We are just so happy for him."
Ethan McClean 🆚 @DundeeStars 🏒— Belfast Giants (@BelfastGiants) August 27, 2022
Ethan was able to tick off an item on his wish list – Be a player in a hockey game ✅
Assisted by Belfast Giant player, Scott Conway – Ethan’s wish came true as he took to the ice at the @SSEBelfastArena
A GIANT well done to @team_mcclean 🎉 pic.twitter.com/EKLD9CYEXs
The family has been following the Belfast team for the past seven seasons after searching for something to do together.
However, the atmosphere won over the McCleans who have now travelled through North America watching ice hockey.
Yvette said at birth the family was told Ethan was a "normal baby", but at 18 months he was not crawling or sitting.
In her own words, she said: "We knew something was not right."
A blood test later confirmed the diagnosis. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy gradually causes weakness and loss of muscle function.
Patients with the condition lack normal dystrophin, a protein found in muscles, which helps to protect muscles from injury.
Those who have the disease find that their muscles become damaged and eventually stop working.
Explaining the family's love for the ice, Yvette said: "It started with us just looking for something to do as a family, Ethan wasn't in the chair full time at that point but he was partially using it for long distances.
"We have now been to nearly every match, he just loves the atmosphere."
The family has travelled to places such as Nashville, Pittsburgh and Atlanta to watch games.
During the Covid lockdown, Ethan lost his mobility.
Ethan has also started to lose the power in his arms and is exploring assisted technology to help him in school.
His mother and father suggested he make a list of things he really wanted to do and playing with the Giants was right at the top.
"The Belfast Giants team and staff have been absolutely fantastic, they go above and beyond to make sure the kids are looked after and get what they want from meeting the team," said Yvette.
She said that he was "addicted to speed" which caused a bit of nerves on her part during a practice session with the Giants.
"He was going 'weeeee' while I just just think: 'Please don't crash'. I was so nervous, he likes to keep us biting our nails."
Ethan was assisted on to the ice by an old friend in the form of player Scott Conway.
Yvette said: "Scott is as big a kid as Ethan is, we first met Scott in Atlanta before he came to Belfast, so it is good that it is someone Ethan knows well."
Next on Ethan's to-do list is Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, where Ethan hopes to swap the ice for tarmac.