New IRA: Two men in court on terrorism charges
- Published
Two men have appeared in court on terrorism charges linked to a major investigation into the New IRA.
Joseph Donnelly, 51, from Westrock Drive, Belfast, and Gary Gerard MacNally, 62, from Barnfield Grange, Lisburn, were arrested in west Belfast on Wednesday.
Both are accused of three offences, including directing terrorism.
They were detained as part of an ongoing operation against the New IRA involving MI5.
As well as directing terrorism, they are accused of membership of a proscribed group and preparing acts of terrorism, which allegedly involved meetings "in the vicinity of" Whiterock Leisure Centre in Belfast.
All the offences are alleged to have occurred between December 2019 and August 2022.
The two men appeared briefly at Belfast Magistrates Court via video-link.
They spoke only to confirm that they understood the charges against them.
A police officer told the court that part of the evidence in the case involves audio material dating from August 2020.
No application was made for bail and the pair were remanded in custody.