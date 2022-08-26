Lyra McKee murder accused granted bail variation for holiday
- Published
A man accused of murdering journalist Lyra McKee has had his bail conditions changed so he can go on holiday.
Jordan Devine, 21, of Elmwood Terrace, Derry, is charged with murdering Ms McKee on 8 April 2019.
He faces further charges relating to rioting on the night Ms McKee was shot dead.
On Friday, a judge granted permission for Mr Devine to travel to Bundoran, County Donegal, for a two-day break with his partner and child.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) inspector told Londonderry Magistrates' Court Mr Devine faced serious charges and police believed Mr Devine was "still involved in dissident republican activity".
The inspector said police had been in contact with Ms McKee's family who, she said, could not understand the application.
A further aggravating feature, she said, was that the trip to Bundoran had been booked before the bail application was made.
Mr Devine's solicitor said the bail application was not being opposed by police but they wanted a curfew imposed between the hours of 2100 and 0700.
'Short break'
He said his client had been on bail for nine months without incident.
The trip was a "just a short break", the solicitor said, and there was not a lot his client could get up to in that time.
The PSNI inspector said a curfew would allow police to have "some sort of control" and said an arrangement is in place with police in the Republic of Ireland to impose it.
Granting the bail variation, deputy district judge Liam McStay said he was imposing a curfew from 2200.
He also asked what would happen if Mr Devine breached this, and was told Gardaí (Irish police) would inform the PSNI.