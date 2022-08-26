Queen's University to pilot shared housing for language students
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Queens University of Belfast (QUB) is to allow some Irish-speaking students to be housed together.
Up to 12 Irish-speaking students will share university accommodation in a pilot scheme.
The move has been approved by the university's governing body, the Senate.
QUB's Irish language society, An Cumann Gaelach QUB, had previously called for the accommodation scheme.
In February, the university had said it was considering allowing language students to be housed together.
A pilot scheme has now been approved by Senate ahead of the start of the new university year.
"The pilot will provide up to a maximum number of 12 places for students studying Irish," the university said.
"If there are remaining spaces available, these will be offered to other students who have indicated a preference to live with Irish speakers and who have confirmed they speak the language."
There are similar language schemes in halls run by some other universities in Scotland and Wales.
Queen's said that by living together Irish speaking students had "an environment to speak the Irish language daily".
They also said it would encourage the use of Irish in students' personal and social lives.
There have previously been calls for QUB to display more Irish language signage but bilingual signs would also need to be approved by Senate.