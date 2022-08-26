Cathal McLaughlin: Ex-Sinn Féin councillor on sex offenders register
An ex-Sinn Féin councillor has been placed on the sex offenders register.
Cathal McLaughlin, 60, was convicted last month of sexually assaulting a waitress in Edinburgh.
The former Causeway Coast and Glens councillor grabbed her while was she serving him at the Three Sisters pub in October.
He denied the attack, saying he pulled her over to hear what she was saying but CCTV showed the him sexually assaulting the staff member.
McLaughlin, from Cloughmills, County Antrim, stood trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month and was back in the dock for sentencing on Friday.
His defence barrister said he had the "support of his family" and that he had made "a positive contribution within his community" since being elected in 2010.
The court was told McLaughlin had resigned from Sinn Féin following his conviction and the social work report has been deemed him to be "a low risk of reoffending".
The lawyer added the first offender faces "serious implications" due to the nature of the offence he was convicted of.
'Hopefully send a message'
In sentencing, Sheriff Donald Corke said: "You had taken a lot of drink but that is no excuse.
"However I take into account your lack of previous convictions and that you have damaged your standing within the community.
"You have also incurred the expense of repeatedly coming to court from Northern Ireland.
"You do however have an apparent difficulty in seeing how a young woman can react negatively to unwanted touching in a bar.
"This case will hopefully send a message to you and others that such casual assaults will not be tolerated."
Sheriff Corke placed McLaughlin on the sex offenders register and on a supervision order for the next six months.
Following his conviction last month, Sinn Féin said it had expelled McLaughlin from the party.
A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens council confirmed McLaughlin resigned his position on the council on 23 July.