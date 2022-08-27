Carrickfergus: Two people taken from water after vessel sinks
- Published
Two people have been taken from the water after the coastguard received a mayday call from a sinking vessel off the coast of County Antrim.
Two coastguard teams, the RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue were involved in the operation which started near Greenisland just after 15:00 BST.
Paramedics went to the scene as did the air ambulance. The pair were taken to the shore at Carrickfergus.
One person was examined by ambulance personnel and discharged at the scene.
"No one was taken to hospital by ambulance," an ambulance service spokesman said.