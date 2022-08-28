Carrickfergus: Jim Allen, 94, dies after boat sinks in 'tragic incident'
- Published
A 94-year-old man has died after a boat sank off the coast of Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Saturday.
Jim Allen, from Belfast, and another man in his 70s, were on the sailing boat which launched from a yacht club off the Sydenham Road in Belfast.
A rescue operation began after the coastguard received a mayday call that the boat was sinking at about 15:00 BST.
Police said Mr Allen's death was being treated as a tragic drowning incident.
Both men entered the water after the boat capsized about one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus, near Greenisland.
Two coastguard teams, the RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue, were involved in the operation.
Despite the efforts of emergency crews, Mr Allen died.
The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the shore at Carrickfergus.
The two men were members of the East Belfast Yacht Club, which is based near the Sydenham Road.
The club said on Facebook that Mr Allen was a "long time member who will be sadly missed".
Police are investigating the circumstances which caused the boat to sink with the assistance of the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).
They are appealing for anyone who noticed a white boat leaving the yacht club in east Belfast to come forward.