Ballygawley: Man arrested after shot fired at pub

Broken glass following shots fired in Ballygawley
Reports claim two shots were fired, one into the air and the other at the pub window

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following reports a gunshot was fired at a licensed premises in Co Tyrone.

Police said the incident occurred on Main Street in Ballygawley at around 02:30 BST on Sunday.

Reports claimed two shots had been fired, one into the air and the other towards the window of a licensed premises.

Police are also investigating further reports of an assault and attempted arson at the same address.

The man remains in custody.

Related Topics