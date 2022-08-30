Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody awarded freedom of home borough
- Published
Ards and North Down Borough Council has awarded Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody the freedom of the borough.
A ceremony took place at Bangor Castle ahead of Wednesday evening's Snow Patrol acoustic concert in the city.
A north Down native, Mr Lightbody was awarded an OBE for services to music and charity in the 2020 New Year Honours list.
Mayor Karen Douglas said the singer was "an ambassador for Northern Ireland".
In 2018, Mr Lightbody received an award for "outstanding contribution to music" from the Northern Ireland Music Prize.
Through The Lightbody Foundation, which he set up in 2019, Mr Lightbody has provided crucial funding and helped to support a wide range of voluntary and community groups.
The council said his candour about his struggles with depression helped to encourage others to talk about their mental health.
Ms Douglas said that the decision to give Mr Lightbody the freedom of the borough was made in 2019, but this was delayed due to his touring schedule.
"He is a superb role model in the music industry and an ambassador for Northern Ireland so it is very appropriate for him to receive the highest honour that Ards and North Down Borough Council can bestow," the Alliance Party councillor added.