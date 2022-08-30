Woman held over John Corr road death released on bail
A woman arrested after a pedestrian died when he was hit by a car in County Antrim on Sunday night has been released on bail.
The man, named locally as John Corr, was struck by a car while walking on the Cushendall Road in Ballymena at about 22:20 BST.
Mr Corr, who was 57, later died at the scene.
On Monday, police said a 22-year-old woman had been detained on suspicion of a number of offences.
She was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon pending further enquiries.
At the time of the arrest, police said they had recovered a grey BMW car which they said they believed was involved for further examination.
SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said Mr Corr had been well known and respected in the town.
"It's a huge shock," he said.
"You can see the respect with which John was held because all the messages. Every single one is about how people are shocked and they're sending out their condolences and thoughts and prayers to John's family."