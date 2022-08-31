Wreath thefts in Londonderry treated as hate crime by police
- Published
The theft of a number of wreaths from the war memorial in the Diamond in Londonderry is being treated as a hate crime by police.
Officers received a report of a theft of the wreaths on Tuesday.
It is believed the wreaths were laid on Saturday morning and removed some time on Saturday evening or the early hours of Sunday.
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during this time to contact them.