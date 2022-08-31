Bangor: Firefighters tackle blaze in field made famous by Rihanna
- Published
Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a County Down barley field made famous by pop star Rihanna.
Three fire appliances were deployed to the field just outside Bangor, with firefighters seen dousing flames across a wide area.
The field was made famous in 2011 in the 34-year-old's music video for her hit We Found Love.
She caused a stir with the field's owner who asked her to "cover up".
The video included scenes shot in north Belfast as well as in the more rural setting on the road from Northern Ireland's capital city to Bangor.
Hopeless Place! Fire fighters from the @NIFRSOFFICIAL tackle a blaze in a field made famous by #Rihanna in her video for We found Love pic.twitter.com/yR4Ek2VWsP— Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) August 31, 2022
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call for assistance at 3.50pm on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said three fire appliances attended, two from Bangor fire station and one from Holywood fire station.
They said the incident in the large barley field has now been dealt with.
On Wednesday evening, police issued a warning to motorists planning to travel along the Belfast Road between the Ballyrobert Road and Craigantlet Road junctions.
A police spokesperson described visibility as poor and urged motorists to seek an alternative route.