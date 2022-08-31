Aripiprozale: Shortage of drug used to treat bipolar disorders
There is a shortage in some strengths of a drug primarily used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorders.
Aripiprozale can also be used for children with severe autism.
The Department of Health said some strengths and formulations remain available and advised patients to speak to their prescriber or pharmacist.
They added that due to manufacturing being part of a global and highly complex industry shortages can occur.
'Lifesaver'
One parent affected by the shortage has been Carly Braiden, whose 13-year-old son Rudy has autism.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme, Ms Braiden said that it was "imperative" that her son receive the medication.
She said they are being given generic substitutes which are not satisfactory in dealing with her son's "extremely challenging behaviours".
Ms Braiden said that her son relies on the drug to make him "calmer in body and mind", describing aripiprazole as a "lifesaver".
She added that six of Rudy's nine medications are currently substitutes which have led to his sleep and routine being impacted.
A Department of Health spokesperson said: "There are national and locally tried and trusted mitigation arrangements in place for dealing with any supply distributions to ensure that patients continue to get the medicines they need.
"These include, but are not limited to, communicating with healthcare professionals to detail any potential shortages or issues with the supply chain and the best alternative products."
They added: "The Department of Health and Social Care, who are responsible for the continuity of medicines supply to the UK as a whole, are working with suppliers to manage the issue.
"Management advice has been developed for healthcare professionals in conjunction with national experts detailing alternative products and mitigations for affected patients, and this has been circulated to the HSC in Northern Ireland."