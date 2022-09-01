Ballygawley: 50-year-old charged following shooting
A second man charged following a shooting incident outside a bar in Ballygawley, handed himself into police after fleeing the scene, a court has heard,
Robert McCrum, 50, from Millix Road, Ballygawley appeared via video link in Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He is accused of possessing a shotgun with intent to endanger life or property and damaging a window.
This followed an incident on Main Street in the town on Sunday.
It was revealed the shotgun, which had been fired at a pub in the early hours of the morning, was fired from a car.
While initially it was believed to be two shots, there may have been a third.
A detective constable told the court police were called by staff in the Tailor's House Bar, saying Robert McCrum had been in the premises earlier and left after a disagreement with other customers.
A short time later he returned but another argument broke out, this time with a member of staff after which he left again.
CCTV footage then showed a car approaching the bar, allegedly driven by Mr McCrum who police believe was at this point in possession of two firearms.
A shot was fired from the driver's side, before a man, believed to be McCrum's son Andrew (20) of the same address, exited the passenger side and walked toward the bar.
A further shot was fired from the driver's side, smashing a window and as the car drove off, a third shot may have been fired, the detective told the court.
Objecting to bail the detective informed the court McCrum fled to the Republic of Ireland and was at large for several days until he handed himself in.
In addition, "He is head of a gun club in the area and would have easy access to firearms and may carry out further offences. We are concerned of witness interference. He claims to have travelled to Slane in the hours after the shooting to attend a motorbike show, outside the jurisdiction."
A defence solicitor pointed out Mr McCrum attended with police of his own volition to make a complaint against a person with whom there had been a disagreement in the bar and was arrested.
It was suggested bail could be granted with conditions, but Deputy District Judge John Connolly refused.
Mr McCrum will appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on 21 September.