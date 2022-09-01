Finance minister says Stormont will be "left with no one at wheel" if executive not restored
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont's institutions will be "left with no-one at the wheel" if an executive is not restored by the end of October, Conor Murphy has said.
The Sinn Féin finance minister was speaking after party leaders met with the head of the civil service on Thursday.
The DUP withdrew from the executive in protest over the NI Protocol.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would not be "poked in the eye by Sinn Fein".
Thursday's meeting focused on what work parties can do now, in preparation for devolved government returning.
The DUP is refusing to nominate a deputy first minister to the executive until "decisive action" is taken to change the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Other ministers can remain in place to oversee departments including health, finance and education but they cannot make any new or significant decisions.
'Completely hamstrung'
After the meeting, Sinn Fein's Mr Murphy said the DUP had refused to provide "clarity" as to when it would consider reforming an executive.
"We're in a situation where we can't get any clarity from the British government in terms of an intervention, or from the DUP to reform an executive which would mitigate some of the pressures that are building around the cost of living," he said.
"In the executive's absence, we are completely hamstrung and out of here in just a short matter of weeks."
Legislation passed by Westminster allowed Stormont ministers to remain in place after the assembly election in May as caretakers for up to 24 weeks, with the deadline currently set at 28 October.
If no executive is formed by then, the government is obliged to set a date for a fresh assembly election within 12 weeks or introduce legislation to delay that requirement.
Mr Donaldson said his party was "not planning for a further election" and said it would not solve anything.
He insisted he had always wanted "decisive action" taken on the protocol to resolve the political difficulties at Stormont.
"We are mindful we want to ensure people facing pressure because of the cost of living are able to get support and help they need," he added.
"But coming out of this meeting today one reality we all need to understand is that that support comes from the Treasury."
'Tidal wave of problems'
Mr Donaldson added that he expected the new prime minister would next week announce measures to help households, which would apply in Northern Ireland.
Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the protocol needed to be "pushed up higher" on the next prime minister's agenda.
He warned that a "tidal wave" of problems was coming if an executive was not restored soon, with civil servants unable to do much without ministers in place.
Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said Northern Ireland was in danger of becoming a "rudderless ship adrift on high seas".
"We need to focus attention on getting the executive back up and running, it's fairly clear from all polling that the winter looks bleak for many people," she said.
"Today we had a sombre readout in terms of the state of our economy... we need to learn that every crisis in political terms doesn't have to end with the suspension of the institutions."